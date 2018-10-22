PANZARELLA, MaryAnn (Cirrincione)

October 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James I. Panzarella; dear mother of Linda (Jason) Rebmann, Donald D. (Gina) Panzarella, Janice (Peter) Schwenk, and the late Charles Panzarella; mother-in-law of Linda Panzarella; daughter of the late Dominic and Florine (nee Minneci) Cirrincione; sister of Camille Bob; grandmother of Tracy and Michael Panzarella, Brandon and Nicole Rebmann, Jennifer Testin, Katherine and Mason Panzarella, Jeannie and Brandon Schwenk; and 2 great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 9:30, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 500 Parker Ave., Buffalo, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.