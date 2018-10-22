ODDO, John R.

ODDO - John R. October 20, 2018, age 85, beloved husband of Dolores R. (nee DiBerardino) Oddo; devoted father of Cathy Oddo and John J. (Andrea) Oddo; loving grandfather of Jack and Samuel; predeceased by two sisters and one brother; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to immediately follow with Military Honors in Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr. Oddo was a United States Army Veteran.