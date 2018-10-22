No surprise: Buffalo Bills hit season-low TV rating for loss to Colts

Not surprisingly, many Buffalo Bills fans abandoned the team during an embarrassing 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

The game had a season-low rating of 32.3 on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), which was eight-tenths of a point lower than the 33.1 rating for the team’s home-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The season-low rating came a week after a season-high 36.4 rating for the Bills’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Sunday’s game hit a high of 36.1 from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. but slipped to a 29.9 from 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 and never got higher than 31.3 after that.

Still, the 32.3 final rating isn’t too shabby considering how poorly the team played.

It was only 2.2 points lower than the 34.5 rating for the Bills’ 13-12 victory over Tennessee two weeks earlier.

And it was more than two times higher than the highest-rated, regularly scheduled prime-time program in any given week in Western New York.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com