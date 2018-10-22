Niagara Falls woman charged with felony DWI

A Niagara Falls woman was charged Monday with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, after she was found driving erratically, while allegedly impaired and with a 2-year-old child in her vehicle, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said that Sarah M. Attfield, 31, was observed around noon driving all over the road in multiple lanes of traffic on Williams Road in Wheatfield. Attfield was stopped by deputies near the intersection of Williams and Niagara Falls Boulevard and found to be in an intoxicated state, deputies said.

In addition to the DWI charge, Attfield was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Pre-arraignment bail was set at $750.

Attfield was held in Niagara County Jail pending an appearance Tuesday in Wheatfield Town Court.