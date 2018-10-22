Nardin gets pushback against gym addition

Nardin Academy's hopes for quick approval for its proposed new gym and health center were dashed Monday, as the Buffalo Planning Board tabled the proposal for two weeks after a few area residents voiced concerns the private Catholic school wasn't being respectful of the neighborhood.

The school at 135 Cleveland Ave. wants to construct a two-story rear addition, with a health and wellness facility on the first floor and a full-sized gym on the second story, elevated above a parking area. The project received four variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

School representatives touted the importance of the project for Nardin, and their efforts to reduce traffic congestion on Cleveland while beautifying the campus.

Neighbors questioned the school's sincerity and the design of the building – while demanding details about hours of construction activity and where contractors and school staff would park.