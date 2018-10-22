Mariah Carey to deliver intimate Shea's performance

Mariah Carey's just-announced "Caution World Tour" will include an unexpected stop in Buffalo's Theatre District for a show at 7:30 p.m. March 23 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

The chart-topping pop superstar will be hitting the road for an intimate, 22-date itinerary to support her 15th studio album "Caution," which is set to drop on Nov. 16. The record's first two singles "GFTO" and "With You" were released earlier this month.

Carey remains one of music's best-selling artists, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide, and holds the record for the most No. 1 singles (18) for a solo artist on Billboard's Hot 100 list.

Tickets are $59.95 to $189.95 and will initially go on sale to members of the Honey B. Fly fan community (see mariahcarey.com for info) and to Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 (citiprivatepass.com). The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 through the Shea's ticket office, Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.