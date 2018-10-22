Maple Grove, Randolph advance to Class C boys soccer final

No. 1 seed Maple Grove edged No. 4 Holland, 1-0, to remain undefeated and No. 3 Randolph topped No. 2 Westfield/Brocton, 1-0 on Kaleb Steward's goal 9:11 into overtime Monday night in Section VI Class C boys soccer semifinal matches at Pioneer.

They will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Tonawanda.

The game-winner was Steward's 11th goal of the season. Ty Rosengren assisted on the tally.

Lancer frosh goes over 100 points for season

Monsignor Martin Association girls soccer champion St. Mary’s of Lancaster wrapped up a league regular season with 6-1 victory over Mount Mercy on Monday as freshman forward Shae O’Rourke went over the 100-point mark for the season.

O’Rourke had two goals and an assist for the Lancers, giving her 43 goals and 17 assists for 103 points.

St. Mary’s, the Monsignor Martin B League champion in 2017, moved up to Class A and enjoyed the most successful girls soccer season in school history (9-0-1 in league play) under coach Brittany Heist. "I don’t think we’ve ever been unbeaten before," Heist said.

Junior Skylar Baun also had two goals and an assist. Freshman midfielder Gabby Gambino and freshman defender Charlotte Pawli also have been standouts for the Lancers.

As the No. 1 seed, St. Mary’s drew a first-round bye in the Monsignor Martin playoffs, which open on Friday. The Lancers, who had only one blemish, a tie with Nichols in regular-season league play, will face the winner of the Nardin-Sacred Heart game next Tuesday.

Lockport boys volleyball bounces back after falling in poll

Lockport rebounded from its first loss of the season in boys volleyball by closing an unbeaten league season in the Niagara Frontier League with a sweep over Kenmore East, 22-5, 25-11, 25-15. The Lions won all 13 of their Frontier League matches.

Coach Liz Smorol agreed that her team played with a little added fire after losing two sets to Frontier in the semifinals of the Hamburg tournament on Saturday.

"We played a good team on Saturday, but we didn’t play well," Smorol said of the Frontier match. "I don’t know what the outcome would have been if we played well."

Zach Schneider had 11 kills, 6 aces and 3 digs for Lockport. Rhees Perry had 7 kills, 2 assists, 3 aces and 7 digs. It capped a third straight unbeaten league season for the Lions.

The victory and the Hamburg tournament championship boosted Frontier past Lockport to the No. 1 spot in the WNY Coaches Poll after the Lions has been on top all season. Frontier and Lockport were scheduled for a nonleague match earlier this month, but it was canceled. A rematch will have to wait until the Section VI Class AA playoffs. Frontier is expected to get the No. 1 seed and Lockport No. 2 when the seeding are announced.

Frontier needed four sets to get past West Seneca West in its final ECIC I match of the season.

In ECIC II, Sweet Home completed an undefeated season in league play by sweeping three sets from Williamsville East, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18. Junior Kenny Naples had six kills for the Panthers and senior middle hitter Solomon Shabazz also had six kills. "Shabazz is one of our most consistent players, one of the kids we really rely on," Sweet Home coach Rich Cicero said.

Weislo brothers lead Canisius

Sophomore twins Noah and Ethan Weislo, sons of Canisius coach Tom Weislo, led the No. 4 ranked Crusaders to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-21 victory at No. 6 Clarence.

Noah Weislo had nine kills and three aces while Ethan had 31 assists, 4 aces and 2 blocks.

Canisius will play at No. 3 Eden on Thursday before the Monsignor Martin playoffs next week.