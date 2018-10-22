Man charged after spray-painting profanity on Buffalo police car parked at police station

A 22-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with spray painting a police car that was parked at the Ferry-Fillmore District station on Sunday night.

Harrison Marshall was arrested at 10:25 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Ferry Street station, according to a Buffalo police report. The message marked on the patrol car included profanity.

A police officer reported seeing the vehicle getting vandalized and the action was recorded on video. Police also recovered a can of spray paint, according to the report.

Marshall was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, making graffiti, possession of graffiti instruments and trespassing.