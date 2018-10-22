Man arrested on multiple charges at multiple locations in Great Valley

A Salamanca man was arrested Friday on menacing, assault, weapons and drug charges in multiple locations in Great Valley, according to the New York State Police.

Eric J. Harrison, 24, was arrested after troopers received complaints about a series of incidents at residences in Great Valley in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers out of the Olean station responded. They said their investigation showed Harrison had threatened a person with a knife and caused property damage at one location, assaulted another person at a different location, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during his arrest in Salamanca.

Harrison was charged with menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Harrison was arraigned in Little Valley Town Court and was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail or $7,500 bond.