MAGGIO, Carmela A. (Figlioti)

Of Buffalo, NY, October 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Burt; dedicated mother of Philip, George, David, and the late Fred and Burt Maggio, and the late Kathleen (Mike) Menter; predeceased by 4 siblings; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4-7pm at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 So. Park Ave. (near Tifft). Funeral Service will held Wednesday in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 10am. Flowers declined. Share your condolences at: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com