LUGO, Kathy A. (Przewlocki)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest October 20, 2018, wife of Dario Lugo; devoted mother of Andrae Pasquale and Michael (Erin Sheehan) Pasquale; cherished grandmother of Dominic Pedacchio; loving daughter of Patricia (nee Lewandowski) and the late Bernard Przewlocki; dear sister of Linda (Ziggy) Lepkowski and the late Deborah (Al) Plath; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 11 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com