Lockport's Brooks earns BN weekly football honor

Malik Brooks of Lockport has been selected as the Buffalo News Football Player of the Week for Week Eight.

The senior broke the Western New York record for receiving yards in a season during the Lions’ loss to Clarence last Saturday. He caught 12 passes for 233 yards and now has 1,244 receiving yards. Alex Neutz of Grand Island set the old mark of 1,182 in 2008.

The Buffalo News Player of the Week is selected off the list of that week’s Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports top performers.

The other Connolly Cup/ADPRO Week Eight top performers are Jake Blidy (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Alex Card (Southwestern), Aaron Chase (Starpoint), Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East), Joel Nicholas (Canisius), Zachary Norton (Clarence), Mike Rigerman (Pioneer), Jake Ritts (St.Francis), Maurice Robertson (West Seneca West), Cam Sionko (Grand Island), Cole Snyder (Southwestern), Matt Spina (Starpoint), Javon Thomas (Cleveland Hill), Aaron Wahler (Cleveland Hill) and Skyler Wright (Randolph/Frewsburg).