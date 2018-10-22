Letter: Taking stock of nation is wholly discouraging

I was disgusted and ashamed to read that there is a chance that Chris Collins may be re-elected to Congress.

As is evident with our current president, who constantly lies and uses vulgar language and is certainly not a role model, it’s apparent that our country is going to the dogs, where inappropriate and alleged illegal behavior is rewarded making us a laughingstock around the world.

Will we ever rebound from this?

Marty Farrell

West Seneca