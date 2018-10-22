League of Women Voters to hold candidates forum

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara will hold a candidates forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Aurora Senior Center, 101 King St., East Aurora.

According to the league, two of the three candidates for the 27th Congressional District seat confirmed their intentions to take part. Democratic candidate Nathan McMurray of Grand Island and Reform Party candidate Larry Piegza of West Seneca are scheduled to participate.

The league said that as of Monday it had not received confirmation by Republican incumbent Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence.

Republican incumbent for the 147th Assembly seat, David DiPietro of East Aurora, and Democratic challenger Luke Wochensky of Colden confirmed their intentions to participate, as well as Democratic incumbent for the 142nd Assembly seat, Erik T. Bohen of South Buffalo, and his challenger, Erie County Legislator Patrick B. Burke, a Democrat running on the Working Families and Reform lines.

Erie County Clerk candidates Michael Kearns, the Republican incumbent, and Angela Marinucci, the Democratic challenger, are also scheduled to appear.

The election is Nov. 6.