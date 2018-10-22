KNUTH, Leroy

KNUTH - Leroy May 26, 1943-October 15, 2018, of Colden, NY, age 75, passed away after a long courageous battle with prostate cancer. He was a devoted husband to Sharon Knuth, his wife of 45 years; a loving father to his two daughters, Kimberley Walsh and Kristy Davis and he cherished his five grandchildren, Ally, J.R., Christian, Trevor and Vera. He was a Quality Control Engineer for Moog, Inc. for 46 years. He was a veteran who proudly served in the Army and National Guard. He loved being outdoors hiking the Adirondacks and also in Colorado, while visiting his daughter. He also loved skiing and was a lifetime member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America for over 50 years. He taught skiing at Glenwood Acres, Kissing Bridge, Tamarack and Buffalo Ski Club. Leroy loved to go biking in the scenic hills of Colden, even into the final stages of his life. Leroy was a participant in the UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Palliative Care Buffalo. No prior visitation. The family will hold a celebration of his life for the family and close friends on Wednesday, October 24th, at the Hillcrest Fire Hall from 6 PM-9 PM.