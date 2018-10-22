Grant to help Journey's End develop refugee child care in WNY

Journey’s End Refugee Services has been awarded a three-year $562,500 grant to help refugee entrepreneurs launch child care businesses in underserved areas of Erie County, the child services organization stated in a release Monday.

Journey's End will work with Child Care Resource Network on a project funded with a grant from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement; the project will be called the Buffalo Refugee Child Care Microenterprise Project.

The two organizations will provide professional child care training, microenterprise development classes, and other supports to help new refugees launch family child care businesses.

The project is similar to one that the two organizations worked on from 2013 to 2015, which helped open 15 child care businesses in Western New York. These businesses were managed by individuals from Burma, Iraq, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and Nepal.

"We see a great opportunity tho help people start businesses and provide more child care options for everyone in the community," said Jeff Ogilvie, deputy director of Journey’s End Refugee Services.

"This project is a big step forward," Child Care Resource Network CEO Amanda Kelkenberg said, "to increasing economic self-sufficiency for women in our refugee community, creating stable child care options for other working families, and providing high-quality early learning experiences for all of our community’s children.”