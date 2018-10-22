Home of the Week: A cottage on Buffalo's West Side

Thom Knab lives in one of the cottages on Buffalo’s West Side. Knab, an elementary school art teacher for Williamsville Central Schools, boys volleyball coach at Williamsville South and president elect of the National Art Education Association, has lived there for almost 10 years. His garden has been on Garden Walk Buffalo.

Here is how he described his home for The Buffalo News’ Home of the Week:

“It was built between 1830 and 1870 along with the other 14 cottages, of which 13 remain. My cottage is perfect for one person or a couple and has an open floor plan, unique from many of the other traditional cottages.

“The upstairs has an open loft office, which overlooks the dining room. The home has five skylights allowing much sunlight to enter.

“Stacked stone decorates the fireplace, goes up the stairway and covers one dining room from floor to ceiling, reaching up to the cathedral ceiling with exposed beams.

“The kitchen is an addition to the original structure. In total the home is just under 1,000 square feet.

“The outdoor area is designed for entertaining with a covered back deck which leads to the patio and surrounded by many gardens."

