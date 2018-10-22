Need Halloween plans? Here are 15 local parties (don't forget your costume)

We reflect on the past year around New Year's Eve. Resolutions are made and flutes of champagne are clinked at holiday parties.

But for popular culture, Halloween sums each year up best. In 2016, Suicide Squad villain Harley Quinn topped costume popularity lists. Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween claimed they could predict that year's election based on the warring sales of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump masks. And unlike many election polls, they did.

In 2017, Wonder Woman edged out Quinn as the most sought-after costume, after the "Wonder Woman" movie was released.

This Halloween, Mental Floss predicts Americans will dress up as '80s figure skater Tonya Harding the most, thanks to the release of the film "I, Tonya." Also highly anticipated: Wakanda warriors from "Black Panther," "Mamma Mia" characters (those overalls, though), a flamingo, a cow and Frida Kahlo.

Whatever your costume plans are, a costume is nothing without a party to wear it to and perhaps a photo to share with all of your other friends on Facebook or Snapchat. Oh yeah, Snapchat-themed costumes are "in" too. How meta.

Here's where to party in Buffalo. Whether you're looking for a DJ and hoping they'll spin some "This is Halloween," or live music and cheap drink specials, don your elaborate costume or some simple cat ears and enjoy. There also are a couple of parties in here for your dogs — the world should see Spot's Superman costume.

Skip ahead to parties on: Oct. 27 | Oct. 28 | Oct. 29 | Oct. 31

Oct. 26

8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.; $30, 16-and-over.

Popular Montreal-based EDM duo Adventure Club is playing RiverWorks and inviting guests to dress as superheroes. Joining the duo is Belgium dubstep DJ Eptic, alternative electronic artist Dirt Monkey and dubstep-meets-trap artist Subdocta.

8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 26 at Resurgence Brewing, 1250 Niagara St.; free.

Get there early for a costume contest, then grab a craft beer and listen to all your favorite popular songs from the '90s to today, belted out by cover band 9Ts. Expect to hear crooning Alanis Morrissette, Pearl Jam and Counting Crows, plus more recent songs by Imagine Dragons and SIA. Drink Resurgence's R&D Session Ale, described as the "mullet of beers," to swallow down all those throwbacks.

9 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, 76 Pearl St.; $5 cover includes drink specials.

Presented by Fight Cancer Music Series, Ozzmageddon is playing Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne songs, raising money for Bridget's Battle Foundation Inc. Dress up to win prizes. Dress up as Ozzy Osbourne to confuse the crowd.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Oct. 26; Buffalo Proper, 333 Franklin St.; $5, 21 and older.

The cocktail bar is accustomed to patrons partying until 4 a.m. DJs Shako, Howell, Sif and Lock will play throughout the night, meaning if you want upbeat club music and craft cocktails (or well drinks; they have those, too) then bring your cat ears and witch hat here.

Oct. 27

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Statler City, 107 Delaware Ave.; $40 general admission, $120 for VIP (access to stages and an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight).

Buffalo Rising's annual masquerade ball is back for another year at the Statler. Bound to see elaborate costumes, you might want to put in a little extra effort to win this costume contest. The 1980s cover band Nerds Gone Wild and current pop hits XOXO will play songs you're bound to know all the words to, whether you want to or not.

9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Town Ballroom, 681 Main St.; $40 until Oct. 26; $50 day-of and at the door (ticket includes your first three drinks).

Rise Collaborative is back with another Halloween party, and this time, you can dress however you want. The first half of the night, expect to hear DJ Toneyboi spinning hip-hop. During the latter half, soulful Vin DeRosa Music will continue the dance party. Or take a quiet break in the Leopard Lounge for a silent disco.

Win Rise's costume contest with your most creative costume. Unlike previous years, Rise abandoned the theme, so this year, the possibilities are endless. The bar is set high since one group spanned Jim Carey's whole career with their costumes. But you know, Tom Hanks has had a pretty long one, too, if you're up for it.

5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 27 on Hertel Avenue; $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door.

Don your scariest costumes, or the same ladybug one from Party City you wear every year, and hit the Hertel bar strip. In Step Out Buffalo's choose-your-own-adventure bar crawl, visit Hertel's lovable dive bars and modern additions, each serving drink specials such as $3 Jager shots, $3 Labatt Blue and $5 margaritas.

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 27 at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St.; $28, 18 and older.

Brush off your Gryffindor (or maybe Slytherin) robes and your old stick (wand) for a magical rave. The Ukrainian Cultural Center turns into a sort of Wizarding World, with five areas such as a Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley, which are both home to two different areas. One is a glitch-hop, electronic stage, and one is a performance art, spoken word and workshop space. If you know much about Harry Potter, I bet you could guess which is which.

11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct 27 at Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave.; $3, 21-and-over.

Goodbar naturally owns the feel of a house Halloween party, with its dark interior, basement games and decades-old photos of patrons on the wall, similar to family photos. Punk rock band The Spin Wires and indie rock group The Brownstones are providing the music, you provide the costume.

Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Buffalo Barkery, 617 Main St.; free (donations for paw-print paintings benefit the Buffalo Animal Shelter).

Why should humans have all the fun? Dress your four-legged best friend up in costume, get their photo taken in front of a fall backdrop (perfect for your dog's personal Instagram) and create a paw painting for the two of you, with the help of Buffalo Animal Shelter volunteers. All costumed dogs are entered into a drawing for a prize basket. Both you and your pup receive goodie bags.

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Revolution Gallery, 1419 Hertel Ave.; free; 21 and older.

There is probably no better art gallery in town to celebrate Halloween. Revolution Gallery crawls with creepy vibes in the best way, with owner Craig LaRotonda's pop-surrealist, figurative work and art from its new exhibit "Something Wicked," which includes creepy art from artists across the country. Lower Town Trio will play rockabilly while you peruse art in costume (yes, there is a costume contest) and drink Halloween-themed specials.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Empire Comics South Buffalo, 1069 Abbott Road; free.



This kid-friendly event will have costumes, candy and comics — what more could a kid want? Flip through Empire Comics' expansive selection of comics while dressed as your favorite character, marveling at the figurines, collectibles and 1980s and '90s graphic novel collection.

Oct. 28

2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hotel Henry, Rockwell Road; free.

Whether or not you have a dog, we can all agree a pet parade is adorable. At Hotel Henry's Halloween party for dogs, costumed dogs have their own outdoor parade and costume contest, competing to win the merit of spookiest, silliest and most creative costumes. Rumor has it a few "Instafamous" dogs will be there, so you'll be amid canine celebrities, such as a stark-white American Eskimo dog Cannoli the Brave. 100 Acres's will have refreshments on the patio, with gourmet treats for the pups.

Oct. 31

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Oct. 31 at Duke's Bohemian Grove Bar, 253 Allen St.

There are a couple of reasons you might want to spend your Halloween night at DBGB. One is the costume contest, with a $500 grand prize, plus Sabres tickets, Bills tickets and gift certificates. The other is the fall beer blowout spectacular. What's spectacular is that the bar is ridding itself of all the Oktoberfests and seasonal fall beers, so they'll be cheap. DJs will be playing. Need a costume? D.C. Theatricks offers a 10 percent discount when you mention this party.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Tralf Music Hall, 622 Main St., Suite 203; $10 in advance.

The Tralf is hosting a heavy metal tribute double-feature, vampire burlesque dance party and a costume contest. After the heavy metal during the first part of the night, a DJ set will follow.