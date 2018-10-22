Gunman steals vehicle on Buffalo's East Side

A 37-year-old Buffalo man told police he was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint Sunday night on Person Street, according to a police report.

The victim told Buffalo Police the robber came out of a yard on Person near Grimes Street and approached his vehicle at about 11:30 p.m.

The robber pointed the handgun at the victim's face and demanded the man get out of the car, according to the report. The vehicle was later recovered on Milburn Street, a block to the west.