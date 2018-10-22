Subscribe Today
Squire's Tap Room: Bar feature
Regulars Joe Margeson and his wife Jane Jurek- Margeson, of the City of Tonawanda, sit at the bar for a bit before getting their dinner in the dining room.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Squire's Tap Room is at 127 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Jen Horn pours a Coors Light.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A Coors Light sits on the bar.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They also have a restaurant with plenty of housemade dishes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Firemen and police patches from all around the country are displayed throughout the establishment.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Firemen and police patches from all around the country are displayed throughout the establishment.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A drawing of Pilot Field is framed on the wall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
An Eichel jersey from when he was No. 15 is framed and hangs on the wall.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A nameplate of one of Rick Neuhaus's longtime friends, now deceased, is embedded into the bar where he used to sit.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Squire's Tap Room is at 127 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 12
Monday, October 22, 2018
Squire's Tap Room at 127 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda is an old-time neighborhood bar owned by Rick and Lisa Neuhaus for the past 25 years.
Related content
Read: Squires Tap Room stays classic in Tonawanda
Website for Squires Tap Room
