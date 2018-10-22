Canisius defender JT Boyland returns a St. Francis interception during first half action at Stransky Athletic Complex on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis quarterback Jake Ritts is sacked by Canisius player Tristian Vandenberg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis coach Jerry Smith questions a call against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis player Xzavier Janczylik celebrates his touchdown with Dominik Thomas after scoring.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis running back Xzavier Janczylik runs against Canisius.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Francis running back Xzavier Janczylik is tackled by Canisius defender Jason Martin.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Allegany-Limestone player Daniel Graham battles Michael Cammarata of Southwestern for a loose ball during first half action of the Boys Class B1 soccer semifinal at Tonawanda high school.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Allegany-Limestone player Michael Wolfgang and Justin Morris of Southwestern, battle for a loose ball during first half action of the Boys Class B1 soccer semifinal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island players pause for a moment of silence for Julie Roth Neville, beloved Grand Island teacher, coach and athlete and daughter of AD Jon Roth prior to playing South Park at Grand Island High School on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Parku2019s ELijah Lewis sacks Grand Island quarterback Cam Sionko during first half action at Grand Island high school on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
South Park quarterback Dabeyon Humphrey is pressured by Grand Island defender Hayden Backlund during first half action at Grand Island High School on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Paul Galiardi stretches prior to South Park vs. Grand Island football game at Grand Island High School on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island receiver Josh Oursler celebrates his touchdown with Easton Speer against South Park during first half action at Grand Island high school on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island quarterback Cam SIonko throws against South Park during first half action at Grand Island high school on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./ Buffalo News)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Cole Augustine moves a ball past Lew-Port player Tanner Reisman during first half action at Niagara Falls high school on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Ryan Galuski and Lew-Port player Jake Fleck battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lew-Port player Jake Westadt kicks the ball against Iroquois.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lew-Port player Jake Westadt jumps past a Iroquois player for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois player Cole Augustine and Lew-Portu2019s Andrew Perrault battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Iroquois goaltender Geno Drabek stops Lew-Port player Robert Woods.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's of Lancaster players Marie Rhodes and Courtney Kurkowiak block a spike by Sydney Colligan of Portville spike in the first game at St. Mary's of Lancaster high school in Lancaster on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Hannah Mulhern from St. Mary's of Lancaster spikes the ball past Laura Wilhelm of Portville in the second game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sierra Keim from Portville spikes the ball past St. Mary's of Lancaster's Marie Rhodes and Courtney Kurkowiak in the first game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Portville's Sierra Keim calls a play in the first game at St. Mary's of Lancaster high school in Lancaster on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Torrie Jenkins from St. Mary's of Lancaster spikes the ball past Portville player Beth Miller in the first game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Rheese Maggio from Jamestown high school dives in round 5 of the ECIC diving championships at Maryvale high school on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kennedy Haberi from Iroquois High School dives in round 5 of the ECIC diving championships at Maryvale high school.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Carissa Jantzi from Orchard Park high school dives in round 5 of the ECIC diving championships.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Caroline Rossi from Williamsville North high school dives in round 5 of the ECIC diving championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Julia McLaughlin from Clarence high school dives in round 5 of the ECIC diving championships.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's Tegan O'Rourke and Nichols Haley Jones battle for a loose ball during second-half action at Westwood Park on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's Mary Owczarczak and Nichols Sierra Warren battle for position during first half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke celebrates her goal against Nichols.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's player Shae O'Rourke moves a ball against Nichols during second half-action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's Gabriella Gambino and Nichols Camryn Warren battle for a ball during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's Shae O'Rourke chases down a loose ball against Nichols during second-half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Nichols player Sophie Gordon stretches for a ball during second half action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
McKinley's Salmon Dubaishi smiles during the national anthem prior to playing Kenmore West at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kenmore West's Val Mawi controls a ball from McKinley's Milkias Aregawi during first-half action at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
McKinley's Issak Sabtow and Kenmore West's Trey Wojnar battle for a loose ball during first-half action at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
McKinley's Osman Hassan kicks the ball against Kenmore West during first-half action at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
McKinley's Aristole Muangala kicks a ball away from Kenmore West's Sang Chin during first-half action at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kenmore West's Dan Rumschick heads a ball away from McKinley's Osman Hassan during first-half action at Riverside High School on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Share this article