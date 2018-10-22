Circa 1930s: The WPA construction of the 1930s reshaped much of the zoo. Partially shown in this panorama, it included moats, goat island, shelter house, houses for animals, birds and reptiles, a sea lion pool and pools for other animals.
1930: Part of a WPA project of the depression was the enlarging of quarters for the bears.
1932: "Not so good looking, but he's a regular fellow, this Bison from the Delaware Park zoo. That is, he's a regular fellow unless you get too close to him!"
1935: "The park zoo boasted another new tenant with the arrival of a stag, or red deer, from the Bronx Zoo in New York City. The stay was a gift from Dr. Raymond L. Ditmars, curator of the New York Zoological Society. The deer is shown upon its arrival with Thomas McCleary, keeper, shooing it from the crate in which it was shipped."
1935: "Portrait of a disconsolate Thar: Apparently unimpressed by his new surroundings, this Himalayan thar, one of a pair acquired here as a result of the Buffalo-Toronto zoo swap."
1939: Koko, the Buffalo Zoo's beloved elephant, was named in a Buffalo Evening News Contest.
1930s: A Buffalo Evening News contest asked readers to "write the name you suggest for the elephant and follow that by the reason you are glad the Shriners are giving Buffalo this elephant." The prize was $25 in cash.
Sept. 10, 1935: Commissioner of Parks Frank A. Coen swung the first pick as the Buffalo Zoo modernization program was begun in Delaware Park. WPA officials at the ceremony were, from left: Francis J. Downing, Daniel J. Streeter, William L. O'Day, Louis F. Miller and Roeder J. Kinkel.
May 22, 1939: "Koko, the Buffalo Zoo's biggest attraction, should remember most of the people in Buffalo if, in true elephant tradition, she never forgets."
Feb. 24, 1939: "Here's Buffalo's New Elephant u2014 This picture of Ismailia, successors to the late Big Frank, was taken expressly for the Buffalo Evening News in the Cole Brothers' Winter circus quarters at Rochester, Ind. Purchased by Ismailia Temple of the Shrine, she will be turned over to the city zoo after the Shrine circus in April."
March 15, 1939: "So big, but without a name! So the Buffalo Evening News has been asked to invite girls and boys to name the elephant. She has good reason to stand up and shout, for the elephant is coming to Buffalo April 10, the gift of Buffalo Shriners, to replace the late Big Frank."
July 8, 1939: Visitors check out the bears in the Delaware Park Zoo.
Eddie, a beloved chimp at the Buffalo Zoo, is pictured in February 1968, at one point had his own fan club. "Eddie has been a star performer at the Buffalo Zoo since 1941. ... Now the chimp has a formal fan club, a group of boys in Middletown, Md., who were captivated by a photo of Eddie riding a tricycle."
April 29, 1944: "Eddie the Chimp," the zoo's biggest star, hands a travel bpack to another celebrity, Marlin Perkins, as the latter leaves his post as head of the Buffalo Zoo in 1944."
March 3, 1945: From a Buffalo News caption: "April Fool! The prankish friend who leaves a message for you to call UN 0181 and ask for Mr. M Key" Sunday is certainly making a monkey out of you, for here's "Henry," the Buffalo Zoo's 3-year-old-chimp, all set to take such calls."
An undated photo shows the Buffalo Zoo's bear cages.
Koko, one of the Buffalo Zoo's most famous animals, was purchased by the Ismailia Temple for the zoo in 1939. She made her Buffalo debut at the Shrine Circus in April of that year.
Sept. 12, 1940: A famous photograph of "Eddie the Chimp" riding a tricycle earned the animal fans around the United States.
1940s: Chimps ride a tricycle.
April 1, 1942: "Eddie's a Marine Now, so He's After Recruits," a headline in The Buffalo News read. This picture comes from Eddie's stint as a mascot for the U.S. Marines during World War II.
March 26, 1942: "Eddie, the Zoo's playful chimp, learned to do some ballet dancing this week at the Ballet School of Buffalo. Five-year-old Marlene gave him personal instruction.
April 3, 1953: "Elmer C. Winegar, past potentate of Ismailia Temple of the Shrine and managing director of the Shrine Circus, congratulates Noddy, Bactrian camel at the Buffalo Zoo, on the birth of a baby."
June 19, 1953: "Welcome, little stranger, all 1200 pounds of you" may be what Zoo Curator Joseph A. Abgott is saying to his 4-year-old elephant, which arrived from Boston to make its home in Buffalo. Nick Delgato, right, who bought the elephant as a gift to Buffalo's children, seems happy about his purchase."
Koko, the Buffalo Zoo's popular elephant, died in April, 1954, after what The News called "a 15-year reign." A news article memorialized her as the "dignified queen of the Buffalo Zoo." "In the dark of the Elephant House, sometime early Friday, she sunk to her knees as if taking a final bow in the days from her star-spangled past with the Cole Bros. Circus."
1963: Eddie the Chimp was a popular attraction at the Buffalo Zoo.
Oct. 14, 1976: "County Legislator Susan M. Lubick, a Democrat, sits aboard a donkey, the symbol of the Democratic party, in joining a demonstration in Cathedral Park to save Buffalo's cultural institutions. Representatives from the Buffalo Zoo, Philharmonic, Studio Arena, art galleries and museums took part in the downtown demonstration, which also included an elephant, the symbol of the Republication Party."
June 6, 1979: "Children from Iroquois Central School smile at the antics of a Buffalo Zoo polar bear during a tour of the zoo.
April 22, 1982: "Buffalo Zoo switchboard operator Lena Knockols admires her 'namesake,' a baby orangutan born at the zoo on Lena's birthday.
Oct. 1, 1982: "It may look like Siri, the newest attraction at the Buffalo Zoo, is sitting down on the job, but actually she's performing a trick for her trainer, Chuck Doyle. Siri, on loan to Buffalo for two years while a new elephant house is being built in Syracuse, will probably begin giving rides to youngsters at the zoo next spring."
June 9, 1982: "Mrs. F. Steven Berg, president of the Buffalo Zoological Society, attends to Lena, a two-month-old orangutan."
Jan. 25, 1984: "Chuma, the new gorilla in Buffalo, apparently objects to photographs and lurches toward the camera during an examination at the Buffalo Zoo. He was brought under control and taken into a cage for further tests."
June 7, 1985: "Kent, a 3-year-old orangutan, gets a steadying hand from Dr. Allan Prowten, a Buffalo Zoo veterinarian."
Nov. 14, 1985: "Buffalo Zoo workers apply skin lotion to elephants to help keep their skin soft and supple. The special elephant lotion is really neatsfoot oil, which is commonly used to help soften and preserve leather goods. Zoo workers calculate they have to brush on about five gallons of the oil to treat all that skin on two full-size elephants."
