Funeral set for 8-year-old killed in Tonawanda fire

A funeral service for Seth M. Creenan, the 8-year-old who died last week in a house fire, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda.

Creenan, a third-grader at Glendale Elementary School, died after his family's home on Sunset Terrace in the Town of Tonawanda caught fire Thursday night.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, a town police spokesman said Monday.

As of midday Monday, a GoFundMe account set up to benefit the family has raised more than $20,000.