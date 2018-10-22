FOSE, Carol A. (Milbrand)

FOSE - Carol A. (nee Milbrand)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 21, 2018. Beloved wife of Robert J. Fose; devoted mother of Cheri (John) Truax, Bobbi (Terry) Farrell, and Pam (Bruce) Brody; cherished grandmother of Shannon, Sarah, Matthew, Zachary, Addie, and Tanner; loving daughter of the late Louis and Lillian Milbrand; dear sister of the late Lawrence, Louis, Norma, Lucille, John, Eileen, James, Gerald, Corrine, Jeanne, Rosemary, Daniel, and George. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (Please assemble at church). Carol was the owner of Hound Dog Imprints, a member of the Kickin' Rhythm Cloggers, and was inducted into the WNY Cloggers Hall of Fame. Share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.