Fight sparks gunfire blocks from Northwest District police station

Buffalo police officers at the Northwest District station on Hertel Avenue heard five or six gunshots in the neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

Police found a group of people gathered a few blocks away on Holmes Street, near Tuxedo Place, at about 2:45 p.m. after hearing the gunfire.

Witnesses told officers there had been a fight and some shots were fired into the air before two men ran from the scene. Police recovered shell casings and a pair of glasses at the scene, according to the report.