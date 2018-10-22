Victim identified in fatal I-290 crash as man visiting from Pakistan

A 40-year-old tourist from from Pakistan died early Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on the I-290, Town of Tonawanda police said.

Police identified the victim as Hamad Mir. Mir, who was pinned beneath the steering wheel of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash, which happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the I-290 westbound near Colvin Boulevard, shut down a section of the roadway for several hours overnight.

Three children in the vehicle were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An elderly woman in the vehicle was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center for upper body pain, while another adult female passenger was uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.