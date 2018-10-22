Erie County Board of Elections extends absentee voting hours

The Erie County Board of Elections is extending absentee voting hours through Nov. 3. Board offices, located on the third floor of 134 W. Eagle St., will be open additional hours on the following days:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays

Oct. 30 is the last day to postmark an application for an absentee ballot, and Nov. 5 is the last day to apply in person. Election Day, Nov. 6, is the last day to deliver an absentee ballot in person between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to the Board of Elections or to any Erie County polling location.

For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 858-8891.