Dead Buffalo man's mom: 'Closure would be to find the person who did this'

Lisa Dickens-Wilson said the news that her son's body had been found Sunday in Buffalo did not provide any closure for her.

"The closure that I would have would be to find the person who did this to my son," Dickens-Wilson said Monday morning.

The body of David Dickens-Anderson, a Buffalo man who had been missing for nearly a month, was identified by Buffalo Police Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old was the father of three children: Amariana Kelly, 14; Demetrious Dickens, 6; and Demetria Dickens, 2. He had been missing since the end of September.

"He was quiet, laid-back," his mother said. "He got along with almost everybody. He was friendly. He was thoughtful. He'd give you the shirt off his back if he could."

His mother said that once a body had been found, some on Facebook were wondering if it might be her son.

"People on Facebook were trying to speculate that it was him," she said. "The police were trying to let me know before all the speculation came out. When the police showed up at my door, that was confirmation for me that it was David."

His body was found in a lot near Willert Park Court, according to Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. Police were called to the site in the Jefferson Avenue-Broadway area at about 1 p.m.

Dickens-Wilson said that police did not provide her with any details except what he was wearing. "They are still investigating," she said.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.