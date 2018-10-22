Chautauqua County man burned in house fire

A Chautauqua County man was burned Monday in a fire at his Gerry residence, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The Sinclairville Fire Department, along with firefighters from other nearby fire departments, responded to the fire at 5:44 a.m. on Chautauqua Road.

Deputies said a man who resided in the house was able to drive himself to another nearby residence after sustaining burns during the fire. He was transported by Starflight helicopter to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of burns over a large portion of his body, deputies said.

The man's identity was withheld by the Sheriff's Office, pending notification of family members.

An investigation determined that a heating appliance too near bedding materials ignited the fire.