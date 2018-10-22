Derek Anderson will start for Bills vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss Monday's game against the New England Patriots, coach Sean McDermott said.

Derek Anderson, who started Sunday in a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, will start.

Anderson, making his first start since December 2016, was 20 of 31 with 175 yards, three interceptions and lost a fumble.

Allen was injured in the third quarter of the Bills' loss to the Houston Texans. McDermott said Allen remains week to week.

In other injury news:

LeSean McCoy, who suffered a concussion on the Bills' second play from scrimmage, flew back with the team. McDermott said it was too early to have any prognosis.

"He's in the protocol and that's all I can say right now," McDermott said.

Defensive lineman Trent Murphy is considered week to week with an ankle injury.

This story will be updated.