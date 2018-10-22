Buffalo police name man killed in shooting near Buffalo State

Buffalo police on Monday released the name of the man who died after a shooting last week inside a restaurant near the SUNY Buffalo State campus.

Emmanuel Correa-Villegas, 31, died early Wednesday after being shot Tuesday afternoon in an eatery near Letchworth and Dart streets, a police spokesman said. La Casa De Sabores, a Dominican restaurant, is located at 1 Letchworth.

Buffalo police said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

The shooting happened near campus parking lot G-20. Buffalo State said the shooting did not appear to be connected to the school.