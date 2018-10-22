Buffalo Planning Board OKs new CAO Head Start facility

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday approved the Community Action Organization's relocated plan for a new Head Start early-childhood facility with a medical clinic on part of the former Deaconess Hospital site.

Plans for the $7 million project at 600 Northampton St. call for construction of a 37,657-square-foot, one-story building, including 34,000 square feet for the day care and 4,000 square feet for a medical office operated by Community Health Center. The project includes about 80 parking spaces on the west and east sides of the brick building, which will feature a stone band around its base as part of the facade.

The site has already been remediated after Kaleida Health demolished the hospital complex five years ago.

Jeffrey Hazel of Silvestri Architects said officials plan to seek city building permits in early November.

The project had been planned for a different part of the 5.7-acre property, at 563 Riley St., but neighbors objected and recommended the Northampton location instead.

"Actually it worked out very well for us," Hazel said, citing a flatter piece of land with better soil for the project.