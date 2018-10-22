[BN] Blitz newsletter: Compounding losses offer little hope for Bills turnaround

It's hard to envision the Bills circling the wagons when the wheels are falling off.

Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts "had all the makings of the kind of football that could turn a 2-5 start into a 2-14 finish," Vic Carucci concludes in his postgame analysis from Indianapolis. "It doesn’t seem as if there is any reason to believe things will get better anytime soon."

"Buffalo’s offensive ineptitude was no secret," Jason Wolf writes. "But the Bills’ stout defense – ranked third in the NFL entering the game – was supposed to pose a challenge.

"Instead, they rolled over like a dog."

'We have to hit the reset button': That was Sean McDermott's assessment of the blowout loss. Read what players Lorenzo Alexander, Derek Anderson, Micah Hyde, Jerry Hughes, Zay Jones and Shaq Lawson had to say in the losing locker room.

LeSean McCoy in concussion protocol: The Bills best offensive player left on the opening drive after falling awkwardly and hitting his head on the turf. "It’s the latest blow to a beleaguered offense that is the worst in the NFL," Skurski observes.

More of the same at QB: "Was this better than Nathan Peterman?" Wolf ponders after Derek Anderson completed 20 of 31 passes for 175 yards and turned the ball over four times in his Bills debut. The Bills have now failed to score a touchdown three times this season with three different starting quarterbacks.

Plays that Shaped the Game: The only turnover Anderson wasn't responsible for, a Charles Clay fumble, started the Bills on the road to ruin.

Quarterly report: Ugly numbers from a one-of-a-kind blowout.

Report card: Continued failure in the passing game was less surprising than the other areas where the Bills didn't make the grade.

Twitter reaction: Fans coped with the loss by joking about mowing the lawn, changing the channel and pulling a Vontae Davis.

Up next: The Bills host the Patriots next Monday night at New Era Field in what is expected to be a raucous environment. "Bills Mafia, here we come," Tom Brady said in video posted to his Instagram account.

