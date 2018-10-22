BAYNE, Eleanor D. (Doty)

Of Ransomville, NY, October 19, 2018, age 94, wife of the late Justin A. Bayne; mother of Rick (Joann) Bayne; grandmother of Jeremy and Jason Bayne; sister of the late Robert Doty Sr.; sister-in-law of Isabelle Doty and the late Vernette Genter; aunt of Dr. Stacey Doty DVM, Justin (Sue), Thomas "Tag" (Heather) Genter and the late Ray Ann Genter and the late Robert Doty Jr. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 3648 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Services will be held Wednesday, October 24th, at 11 AM from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 239, Ransomville, NY 14131. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.