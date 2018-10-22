After man driving tractor flags down police, he's arrested for DWI

A man who was driving a tractor flagged down a Wyoming County sheriff's deputy on Friday.

Eventually, that decision led to the man's arrest on driving while intoxicated charges, officials said.

Ronald A. Townsend, 67, of the Village of Wyoming, was arrested for felony DWI as well as second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument due to his use of a forged driver's license, deputies said.

Townsend was driving a 1991 John Deere tractor, towing a loaded trailer, northbound on Maple Street in the village when he flagged down a sheriff's patrol vehicle for what officials described as "an unrelated matter."

During the conversation, deputies said Townsend spoke with a heavy slur and had excessively bloodshot and watery eyes. "The investigation then shifted into Townsend’s ability to operate the vehicle on a public roadway," officials said.

Deputies said Townsend performed poorly on field sobriety testing, refused some field tests, and refused to cooperate with a breath pre-screening device. Townsend was arrested for DWI, and officials then discovered that he had a previous conviction for DWI in the Town of Middlebury in 2009. Townsend further refused to submit to a breath chemical test during this arrest.

Townsend also produced a New York State conditional driver’s license which was forged, with the title “Conditional” covered with a forged “Commercial Driver License,” officials said.

Townsend was arraigned in the Town of Middlebury Court where bail was set in the amount of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond. Townsend was taken to Wyoming County Jail to await further court proceedings on Oct. 22.