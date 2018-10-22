Cora and Roberts – two ex-Bisons – run the World Series dugouts

Fox television executives aren't the only ones who have to love a Dodgers-Red Sox World Series.

Admittedly you're going to need to be willing to stay up past midnight to see the end most nights, but you'll get a chance to see some massive star power when things get underway Tuesday night in Fenway Park.

There haven't been too many like these in recent years. Think of the names: Kershaw, Sale and Price. Mookie and Puig. JD Martinez and JT (Justin Turner). Manny Machado vs. Fenway fans.

And the dugout matchup will be fascinating too. Alex Cora won 108 games in his rookie season in Boston while Dave Roberts got the Dodgers back to the Fall Classic after they lost Game 7 last year to Houston. They're hoping to pull the same trick as the '14-'15 Kansas City Royals: Lose the ultimate game one year and bounce back to win the title the next.

The big local angle here? This is the first Series since 1980 to pit two ex-Bisons as managers. Many fans know that Roberts is a Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer and still holds the franchise's career stolen base mark with 97 from 1998-2001 – three years before he stole the most famous base in history in Game 4 of the '04 ALCS against the Yankees.

Cora was a rehab player for three games in Durham for the '09 Bisons, when they were in their first year as a Mets affiliate.

(In 1980, the ex-Buffalo players were Dallas Green of the Phillies and Jim Frey of the Royals).

This marks the fourth time in six years a Buffalo connection has run a Series dugout. Ex-Bisons pitcher John Farrell won the title in 2013 for Boston (with Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer and current Arizona manager Torey Lovullo as his bench coach), former Herd manager Terry Collins led the Mets in 2015 and Roberts directed the Dodgers last year.

Who's going to win this one? The Red Sox have a more multifaceted approach on offense, with a deep lineup and great arms (as long as closer Craig Kimbrel doesn't implode). The Dodgers seem at risk of scoring droughts if they continue to wait for the longball against Boston pitching.

The Sox are going for their fourth title in 15 years – after spending 86 years fruitlessly searching for one. The bet is they're going to get it yet again. They've won 115 games already, and gone 7-2 in the postseason against the Yankees and Astros. It's their year. Again. Boston in 6.