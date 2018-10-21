ZYLA, Alfreda J. (Gorkiewicz)

October 16, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Mathew Zyla; devoted mother of Linda (James) Coyne, late Gerard (Evelyn) Zyla and late Kathleen Antkowiak and late Paul Zyla; loving grandmother and great-grandmother; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.), Saturday (October 27) at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at: www.Pietszak.com