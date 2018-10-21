ZILLIOX, Robert W., Sr.

ZILLIOX - Robert W., Sr. Of Williamsville, October 18, 2018; husband of the late Dorette "Babe" Nugent Zilliox; dear father of John (Linda), Mary Carol "Kiki" (Richard) Singer, Patricia (David Morawski) Zilliox, Nancy Hall, Elizabeth D., David (Gina) Zilliox and the late Robert W. Zilliox, Jr.; loving grandfather of Alexander, Ethan Zilliox, Natalie (Christopher) Meyer, Daniel, Stephanie, Mark Singer, Andrew, Brittany (Jason) Robinson and Lauren Hall; great-grandfather of Cameron Meyer and Pax Robinson; brother of Margaret "June" (late Charles) Pastor and the late George and James Zilliox; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., near County Road, Swormville, Tuesday (October 23) at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Bob was a WWII Marine Corps Veteran and retired Buffalo police officer. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com