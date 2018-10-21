WORK, Gordan L.

WORK - Gordan L. Of Angola, NY, October 16, 2018. Loving father of Brenda (William) White, Amy Work and Sheila (Brian) Matthews; son of Erla (late Howard) Truby, Sr. and the late Oliver Work; brother of Barbara (Richard) Fox, David (late Mary) Truby, Howard (Kathy) Truby, Jr., Wendy (Mike) Fox, Carol Valvo, Martin Truby, Cathy (John) Nesterwicz, Susan (George) Zurawski, Jeff (Gina) Truby and Kenneth Truby; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Cheyenne, Tori, Tava and Samantha; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, OCTOBER 29, 2018, from 2PM - 6PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY, where military services will follow at 6PM. Flowers gratefully declined.