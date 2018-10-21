Woman almost conned by caller claiming she was wanted for drug trafficking

The problems for a Royalton woman started with a computer-based telephone call stating that she had legal problems. Before long, a man was telling her that she had an outstanding arrest warrant for cocaine trafficking.

The victim became worried after learning that the caller possessed her Social Security number, but a relative convinced her that the call was a scam and to hang up. She then contacted Niagara County sheriff's deputies, who confirmed that the call was fraudulent.

The woman told authorities that she was initially contacted by a "computer-animated voice" informing her of legal problems that required a call back. Investigators are trying to determine the source of the calls.