WIPFLER, Rev. Canon William L., Ph.D, DD

WIPFLER - Rev. Canon William L., Ph.D, DD Of West Seneca, NY, October 3, 2018, loving husband of Pauline (nee Papperman); dearest father of John (Valerie S. Libby), Ann (Wesley) Van De Water, Sarah (William) Pictor, and Mark (Charis); beloved grandfather of Ash, Michaela, Vanessa, Isaac, , Scott, Mark, Ben, Geoff, David, Jillian, Kimberly and Olivia; and great-grandfather of eight great-grandsons; dear brother of the late Edwin Wipfler and the late Jeanie Faddis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Remembrance Gathering from 5-8 PM on Friday, November 2nd, at St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora, where a Requiem Mass will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, November 3rd. Charitable donations may be sent to the Washington Office on Latin America and the Alzheimer's Association. Please share your online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com