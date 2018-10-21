When pumpkins stopped flying, Depew High School stood tallest

Depew High School students won top honors Sunday in the annual high school trebuchet – or catapult pumpkin – contest, breaking a record in the process at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

A Depew technology team captured first place for the longest single throw, at 687 feet, and set a new record for its combined distance of tosses: 2,004 feet.

The team from Forestville came in second in both categories, with its longest single throw of 502 feet and combined throws of 1,195 feet.

Students from 13 districts used math, science and technology to create the trebuchets: slingshot-like contraptions that rely only on counterweight – no springs, motors, or agents like gunpowder – to hurl large objects.