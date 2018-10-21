WESOLOWSKI, Daniel T.

October 18, 2018, age 56. Beloved son of the late Eugene S. "Mickey" and Clara C. (nee Kalstek) Wesolowski; caring brother of Jane (Fred Phillips) Wolf, Mary (David) Bartlett, Martin (Michelle) Wesolowski, Judy (Richard) Clark, the late Baby Boy Wesolowski, and Stephen Michael Wesolowski; loving uncle of Jeannie (Josh), Mark Jr. (Jessie), Julie (Kevin), Allison (Sam), Greg, Matthew, Anna, Victoria and Joseph; dear great-uncle of Riley; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins Rd.), where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.