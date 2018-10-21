Weekend in Review: Buffalo porn pirates sued, tornado lands in West Seneca, Bills lose to Colts and more

The Halloween season has begun with creative costumes at parties, spooky house decorations popping up and a 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that will haunt the Buffalo Bills. Here are some stories you may have missed this weekend.

Strike 3, a Delaware-based company, is becoming known for its high-end adult films, and is suing 40 "John Does" in Buffalo and across the region to find out who they are.

•••

A tornado briefly touched down in West Seneca Saturday afternoon, uprooting a small tree, breaking windows, blowing off shutters, downing tree limbs — and ripping off the roof of a condominium complex.

•••

Since 2007, one-third of the 47 nursing homes in Erie and Niagara have been bought by out-of-towners. For thousands of vulnerable nursing home residents, that hasn’t been good.

•••

Benjamin Landa, a Long Island man who is CEO of Sentosa Care, sued the McGuire Group after it backed out of a deal to sell him seven nursing homes, including five of the best-rated homes in the Buffalo area.

•••

On Oct. 23, 1998, Dr. Barnett Slepian was murdered by a pro-life extremist in his East Amherst home. His killing was, and remains, a focal point in America's pro-life/pro-choice debate.

•••

Buffalo Bills’ star running back LeSean McCoy suffered a head injury on the team’s second offensive play, taking him out for the remainder of an embarrassing 37-5 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get the rest of Jay Skurski's observations from the Bill's 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

•••

The Goo Goo Dolls played three sold-out shows at Shea's Buffalo Theatre this weekend on a nationwide tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their quadruple-platinum selling album, "Dizzy Up the Girl."

•••

103.3. The Edge FM morning hosts Shredd & Ragan presented their annual Halloween party on Friday in Buffalo RiverWorks. Nerds Gone Wild and Last Call were the two bands to entertain. See the spooky costumes and the smiles of those in attendance.

