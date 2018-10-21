WEALE, Gloria (McGowan)

October 19, 2018, at age 87, beloved wife of Fredrick Weale; loving mother of Karin and Sandra Weale; dear sister of the late Carol and (late Thomas) Mulligan and the late Eleanor (late Harry) Albee; dear friend of Diane Zimmer. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations to Pet Alive W.N.Y., 7007 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 are appreciated. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC.