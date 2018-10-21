WATTS, Mary Ann

WATTS - Mary Ann October 16, 2018. Beloved wife of Curtis Sr.; loving mother of Eric (Betty), Derrick, Yvette Cunningham and Curtis Jr.; also survived by five sisters; four brother-in-laws; 15 grandchildren; four god-children; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends and family Friday at 11AM, where a Memorial Service will follow at 12 Noon at St. Paul's AME Zion Church, 610 E. Eagle St, Buffalo, NY 14210. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Building Fund.