WASHINGTON, Elnora (Russell)

Called from labor to reward October 15, 2018 at the age of 94. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 10AM-11AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.