VAN REMMEN, Carole Ann (Renner)

October 15, 2018. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Thomas E. Van Remmen; dear mother of Kevin (Lisa), Michael (Julie), Mark (late Susan) and Jeffrey (Teri) Van Remmen; grandmother of Brian (Tanya), Gregory (Maria), Timothy (Megan), Matthew (Sara), Jonathan (Megan), Sarah (Greg), Nathan, David (fiance;e Carly), Jill (Dan), Joshua, Madeline, Rita, Kristin, Dorothy and Isabel; great-grandmother of William, Ryan, Joy, Jack, Welles, Calvin, Anna and Thomas; daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor Renner; sister of David (Marilynn) and Robert (Lois) Renner; sister-in-law of Sister Mary Alberta, Joan Stutz-Pawlak, James (late Nancy), June (Donald) Stebbins, Bernard (Shirley) Van Remmen and the late Paul and Catherine Van Remmen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 25th at 6 PM in Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Carole's memory to Teen Challenge of WNY, 124 Locust St., Buffalo, NY 14204 or the Haven for Children, PO Box 327, Melbourne, FL 32902. Carole was a former Florida State Delegate and was involved as a super cheerleader to all of her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com