Tom Brady on Monday Night Football: 'Bills Mafia, here we come'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had not even left Soldier Field after the team's 38-31 victory against the Chicago Bears when the Buffalo Bills and their fans had his attention.

The Bills host the Patriots next Monday night at New Era Field in what is expected to be a raucous environment.

Brady filmed himself and teammate Lawrence Guy and posted it on his Instagram account.

"Another great win – 5-2, gotta get to 6-2," Brady said. "Bills Mafia, here we come."

The Bears nearly tied the game in the final moments but a Hail Mary attempt came up 1 yard short. Brady threw for 277 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.