TIMBERLAKE, Nancy A. (Goodroe)

TIMBERLAKE - Nancy A. (nee Goodroe)

Went peacefully to be with Our Savior October 11, 2018, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Roy "Jerry" Timberlake; dear mother of Paula (Michael) Montoro, Aaron (Lori Coventry) Timberlake and the late Susan Bogdan; loving grandmother of Nicolas Bogdan; sister of the late Mary Jane Goodroe. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held Saturday, November 17th at 11 AM at St. Stephen's Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Dr., Cheektowaga. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com